Jordan Henderson to miss rest of World Cup as bizarre wrist injury leaves England midfielder needing surgery

The Three Lions' 3-2 victory over Mexico was supposed to be a night of pure jubilation, but for Henderson, it ended in agony. The Brentford midfielder, who was an unused substitute during the frantic encounter, suffered a serious wrist injury while attempting to join his team-mates in front of the travelling supporters. Reports indicate he fell over an advertising board as he climbed toward the fans shortly after the final whistle. The Athletic reports an operation is a necessity, though it is not clear when the 36-year-old will go under the knife or how long he will be sidelined.

The situation quickly escalated as medical staff rushed to the scene. In worrying scenes for the England camp, Henderson was seen receiving oxygen before being carried off the pitch on a stretcher. He was immediately transported to a hospital in Mexico City for evaluation, while the rest of the squad returned to their base in Kansas City to prepare for next week's game against Norway.