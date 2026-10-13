Jonathan Tah warns Bayern Munich against complacency ahead of Viking Champions League clash

Taking note of opponents who sit top of their domestic league and showed plenty of fight despite a 3-1 defeat at Stuttgart on matchday one, the centre-back demanded absolute commitment from his team-mates.

Highlighting the hidden dangers the hosts bring to the table, Tah warned: "We know they'll be confident. They're champions and top of the table. They're really good at set-pieces. They won't hide, even if it's against Bayern. We also saw against Stuttgart that they didn't just sit back. That's not their style of play, and we're not expecting that, either.

"It's always important that we never underestimate an opponent. There's always a lot of talk about favourites, but we don't talk like that. We focus on our potential and our game. We always want to do that. It doesn't matter who the opponent is. We always want to give 100%."