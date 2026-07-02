Jonathan Tah breaks silence on Germany’s World Cup penalty heartbreak after defender stepped up to take decisive spot-kick as team-mates backed away

Tah has finally spoken about the moment that will haunt his career, admitting that his decisive penalty miss against Paraguay has played on his mind "thousands of times." The 30-year-old defender, who stepped up as the sixth taker, was the unfortunate villain in the shootout, firing his effort over the bar before Paraguay's Jose Canale successful kick condemned Julian Nagelsmann's side to a 4-3 penalty shootout defeat following a frustrating 1-1 draw after extra time.

Taking to social media to process the emotional fallout, the Bayern Munich star was candid about the mental toll of the defeat. "The missed penalty has already gone through my head thousands of times and you try to somehow steer it into the goal in your thoughts," Tah wrote on his Instagram. "But the reality is that the ball was not in. And that hurts. I am incredibly disappointed and sad that we are out of the tournament. To be honest, I still haven't fully realised it yet."



