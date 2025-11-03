Getty
Jonathan David to leave Juventus in January?! Canada international wanted by Tottenham and Bayern Munich ahead of January window, just months after completing Serie A switch
David's struggle to adapt to Serie A
Juventus have placed David on the transfer market and are considering a shock January exit, just months after he joined the club, according to a report from Sky Sports.
The 25-year-old striker has struggled significantly to establish himself in Turin following his summer switch from Lille. His entourage has reportedly been in constant contact with several major European clubs, with Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich both inquiring about the conditions for a potential winter transfer.
David arrived at Juventus with a prolific reputation, having scored 25 goals and provided 12 assists in 49 games for Lille during the 2024-25 campaign. However, he has failed to replicate that form in Italy.
According to Sky Sports, David has featured in 11 matches for the Bianconeri but has played only 51 per cent of the available minutes. His statistical return has been minimal, registering just one goal and one assist. That lone goal came in the season's opening fixture against Parma in August, and he has failed to find the net since. This lack of output has alarmed the Juventus hierarchy, prompting them to explore a "quick exit."
Tottenham lead chase amid attacking crisis
Tottenham have emerged as a primary suitor, driven by a desperate need for attacking reinforcements. Sky Sports journalist Sacha Tavolieri reports that Spurs have made a formal inquiry regarding the conditions for a January deal.
The North London club are reeling from a long-term injury to striker Dominic Solanke, which has left their frontline severely depleted. Head coach Thomas Frank is overseeing a dismal run of form that has seen Spurs win just one of their last five matches across all competitions. Most worryingly, they have failed to score in three of those five games.
The club's current backup strikers, Randal Kolo Muani and Mathys Tel, have been unable to step up, managing just one goal between them all season. This has forced the club to seek an immediate solution in the winter market, with David's potential availability seen as a timely opportunity.
Bayern Munich also monitoring situation
Spurs are not the only European giant monitoring the situation. The report states that David's representatives have also reached out to Bayern Munich. The Bundesliga champions have similarly inquired about what it would take to sign the Canadian, as they assess their own forward options heading into the second half of the season.
The involvement of both Spurs and Bayern suggests a competitive market could form if Juventus formally commit to a sale, despite David's poor run of form.
Any hope that a change in the dugout would immediately revive David's Juventus career appears to have been misplaced. The club dismissed Igor Tudor last week following a disastrous eight-game winless run.
New manager Luciano Spalletti was appointed on Thursday and oversaw his first match on Saturday—a nervy 2-1 away win against Cremonese. David's role in the victory was minimal, as he was left on the bench until the 85th minute, coming on for just five minutes to help see out the result.
Spalletti’s starting XI sent a clear message, preferring a front three of Dusan Vlahovic, Lois Openda, and Filip Kostic. This selection indicates that the former Italy boss currently views David as "impact cover" rather than a key part of his starting plans.
Juve 'open' to sale as free transfer guarantees profit
From the Bianconeri's perspective, a January sale is financially appealing. A report from Gazzetta dello Sport claims Juventus are "open" to letting David leave.
Crucially, David arrived on a free transfer during the summer after his contract at Lille expired. This means any fee received for the 25-year-old would represent 100 per cent profit on the club's balance sheet.
Despite his struggles in Turin, David’s market value is still estimated to be around €45 million (£39m/ $52m), a valuation reflecting his stellar record at Lille, where he scored 109 goals, provided 30 assists, and won a Ligue 1 title in 232 games. This financial incentive may outweigh the sporting desire to wait for the player to find his form.
What next for David?
The Sky Sports report outlines the precariousness of the striker's situation, stating that if David "doesn't respond" on the pitch between now and the window opening, "a quick exit could be considered by the Bianconeri management."
The pressure is now firmly on David to impress Spalletti during a critical run of fixtures. Juventus face a short turnaround as they host Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Tuesday, followed by the intense Derby della Mole against rivals Torino on Saturday.
Failure to make an impact in these high-stakes matches could see his Italian career end abruptly, paving the way for a January switch to the Premier League or the Bundesliga.
