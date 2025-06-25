John Textor's days are numbered! Lyon owner faces being forced out of club amid colossal debt and relegation to Ligue 2 just days after American sold Crystal Palace shares
Following Lyon's shocking relegation to Ligue 2, John Textor's back is against the wall with investors set to take stringent actions against him.
- Lyon relegated to Ligue 2 due to financial debt
- Textor under immense scrutiny
- Could be forced out of the French club