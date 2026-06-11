John Terry-led consortium sees Colchester takeover bid collapse

The decision to halt the sale was described by the club as a mutual one, following an extensive assessment of the financial and structural requirements. The statement continued: "Following an extended period of due diligence and discussions, the parties have agreed not to proceed with the transaction. The decision has been reached amicably and with mutual respect. Colchester United remains focused on preparations for the forthcoming season and on continuing the positive progress that has been made both on and off the pitch."

Current owner Robbie Cowling, who has been at the helm for nearly two decades, expressed his gratitude for the professional conduct during the talks. Cowling commented: "I would like to thank everyone involved for the time, effort and courtesy shown throughout the process. Whilst we have ultimately decided not to proceed together, I wish all concerned every success in the future. No further comment will be made at this time."