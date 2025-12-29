John Terry set to auction 'tear-stained' Chelsea shirt from iconic Champions League final loss to Man Utd at charity event

Terry has confirmed plans to auction a remarkable collection of personal football memorabilia, headlined by two iconic shirts from his Champions League final appearances with Chelsea. Among the items is the shirt he wore during the 2008 Champions League final loss to Manchester United in Moscow, a match remembered for Terry’s missed penalty in the shootout after slipping on the spot.

The former England defender is also selling the full Chelsea kit he wore during the club’s 2012 Champions League triumph over Bayern Munich. Despite being suspended for the final, Terry famously changed into his full playing kit to lift the trophy alongside his teammates, creating one of the most debated images in modern football history.

The sale forms part of a 26-lot charity auction being hosted by Goldin Auctions in New Jersey. Proceeds from the event will go to the John Terry Foundation, which supports a range of British charities, with the auction scheduled to conclude on December 31.