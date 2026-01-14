John Obi Mikel exclusive: BlueCo must 'take responsibility' for failings, who Chelsea need to sign under Liam Rosenior, snubbing Sir Alex Ferguson's Man Utd & his January transfer to Google Pixel

Mikel rates the Chelsea squad highly, but is steadfast in his belief they need more emotional support in the form of older heads to lean on. Robert Sanchez has been Chelsea's starting goalkeeper this season and is ironically one of the team's eldest players at 28, but the Nigerian would like to see him replaced as part of an overhaul at the back.

"I'd like to see us go out and get a goalkeeper," he said of his January transfer window hopes. "I think we need a top, top goalkeeper. Centre-back, I like Levi Colwill but I think he needs somebody around him and next to him to lead him as well. I think he can grow into a top, top defender but he needs somebody with experience.

"I think as well, in the striker department, we need an experienced striker that already knows how to score goals and win trophies. I don't think we need much, we just need a few players to come in and create that winning mentality, show these young players what it feels like and looks like to win the big ones, which are the Premier League and Champions League."

The January window is notoriously difficult to operate in, but Mikel insists that changing manager will only make life more difficult for a team without experience. "The January transfer window is always tough [at a time when a club has changed their manager] because obviously you want to have a full pre-season with a manager," he added. "That makes a difference because then the manager will have time as well to create his philosophy, the way he wants a team to play, and you can get a bit more understanding of how he wants you to play. You can have time to work on that at the training ground, which is pre-season. When a manager comes in straight away, you have no idea how he wants you to play, in the midst of trying to understand how the manager wants you to play. There's games coming thick and fast so you can't really do that. You have less time on the training pitch because the schedule is tough and crazy, there's games every two or three days.

"It's difficult. I'd rather have a manager come in the summer than in the midst of a season. This young squad will have to deal with that, they already had a manager who taught them for the past 18 months how to play. If you have an experienced player, he can quickly switch things and know how to play the way the new manager wants. But young players will take a lot more time. They're not experienced in terms of how to switch those things.

"I hope I don't see a struggle for the rest of the season. There's still a lot to play for. The games are coming thick and fast. We have the semi-final against Arsenal [in the Carabao Cup], then you have the Premier League and Champions League. Liam needs to find a way of getting this team to start winning straight away. He needs to play good football and win games. I hope he can be able to do that."