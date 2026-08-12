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John McGinn insists Aston Villa have 'no ceiling' as the new Villans target Super Cup success against PSG
A new-look Villa faces the French giants
This match-up serves as a repeat of the 2024-25 Champions League quarter-final, a tie that proved Villa could mix it with the very best. Although they eventually bowed out 5-4 on aggregate, a spirited 3-2 victory in the second leg at Villa Park served notice to the rest of Europe. However, the squad Emery takes into Wednesday’s final is significantly different from the one that pushed PSG to the limit just 18 months ago.
Key figures like Morgan Rogers, Lucas Digne, and Youri Tielemans have moved on, while midfield powerhouse Amadou Onana is sidelined with a long-term injury. Furthermore, stars Emi Martinez, Ezri Konsa, and Ollie Watkins have been granted extended leave following their World Cup exploits. This leaves Emery with a selection headache, as only four players who started that famous night in Birmingham are likely to feature in the starting XI in Austria.
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The captain remains confident in Villa evolution
Despite the heavy turnover in personnel, McGinn remains steadfast in his belief that the club is heading in the right direction. Having been at the club for eight years, the captain has seen the transformation from Championship strugglers to Champions League competitors first-hand. McGinn is relishing the underdog tag and the opportunity to prove the doubters wrong once again on the big stage.
"A lot has changed in the eight years I have been here," McGinn explained. "When you are signing the best young English talent and players are performing at the highest level there will be interest. We have a structure in place, standards and rules which have made us a success. I am really excited about the new Aston Villa."
"We have our main core, the same manager, same methods and same desire to achieve more. A lot of people thought we reached a ceiling a couple of seasons ago and we proved them wrong."
McGinn provides motivation as Emery chases history
McGinn is never one to shy away from a bit of dressing room banter, even if it involves pointing out the rare failures of his esteemed manager. Emery has established himself as a continental powerhouse, lifting a fifth Europa League title in May after guiding the Villans to a historic victory over Freiburg in Istanbul, but the Super Cup remains the one that got away. Emery admitted that the Scottish midfielder had been chirping in his ear about his past record.
"He (pointing to McGinn) was reminding me last week (about losing to Chelsea)," Emery revealed. "Of course, it is an opportunity. A trophy is something that can give us a special moment. To play for trophies is, as a professional, our objective. PSG are the favorites but I am looking forward to playing, how we can test this match against PSG with our capacity. As a coach, as a player, as a club, it's a trophy. It's one thing that makes us proud of how we are and how we arrive here"
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Roster reshuffle presents new challenges
Villa’s task in Salzburg is made more difficult by the fact that the team has undergone a significant transformation since their last meeting with PSG. This means Emery will likely field a starting XI featuring only four players who started in that dramatic Champions League quarter-final. However, the return of Boubacar Kamara to the matchday squad provides a boost, even if the midfielder is still building up his match fitness after a serious knee injury. With over 6,000 Villa fans making the trip to Austria, the stage is set for Emery to finally secure the one trophy that has haunted him.
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