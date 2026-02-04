Mexico are almost there. Just one FIFA window - and only a handful of matches - separate El Tri from their World Cup opener on June 11 against South Africa at the Estadio Azteca, a venue set to become the first stadium to host three men’s World Cups.
Before that moment arrives, however, Javier Aguirre still has major decisions to make. Mexico’s 2026 buildup has been more crowded than most, with a packed slate of friendlies designed to sharpen form and expand the player pool. Matches against Panama and Bolivia, along with upcoming tests against Iceland, Portugal, and Belgium, reflect a deliberate effort to arrive at the tournament with both rhythm and clarity.
That clarity, though, remains elusive. Despite Aguirre insisting that roughly 80 percent of his final 26-man squad is already decided, questions persist with every passing match - questions compounded by a growing injury list that includes several projected starters.
With the 100-day mark approaching, Mexico’s margin for error is shrinking. Who is truly secure, who is fighting for a place, and how much will health ultimately shape the final roster? GOAL takes a look at where El Tri stand as of now.