Joey Barton held in custody for a month over alleged golf club assault that leaves victim in 'serious' condition and in danger of losing sight in eye

The victim of the alleged assault has been named in court as Kevin Lynch, a non-league football coach and headteacher. Emergency services were called to Fairway, near the Huyton and Prescot Golf Club, at approximately 9:00 pm on Sunday following reports of a violent altercation. Prosecution lawyer Chelsea Kearns told the court that a witness described seeing a man being assaulted after Barton and the victim allegedly engaged in a "heated discussion" that began inside the clubhouse and moved outdoors.

Medical professionals have described Lynch’s condition as serious but stable, though the injuries sustained are significant. The court was informed that the 51-year-old victim suffered injuries to his ribs and face, and there is a grave concern that he may lose sight in one eye as a result of the encounter. Merseyside Police confirmed that the investigation is ongoing, with officers having already conducted door-to-door enquiries and reviewed doorbell footage from the surrounding residential area.