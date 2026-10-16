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Joe Hart fires back at Roy Keane after Man Utd legend tells Man City stars to 'bin' Premier League medals following guilty verdict
The fallout from City's guilty verdict
Manchester City's recent guilty verdict regarding multiple breaches of Premier League financial rules has cast a shadow over their past successes. The infractions occurred between 2009 and 2018, a period of immense domestic dominance for the Etihad outfit. During this nine-year span, City secured three Premier League titles, alongside three League Cups, an FA Cup, and the Community Shield.
Former players from that era have subsequently found themselves under intense media scrutiny. United icon Keane recently sparked debate by declaring that stars from City's golden generation should "stick their Premier League medals in the bin" following the regulatory findings.
Hart, who made 348 appearances for City and claimed five major trophies during the investigated period, has now firmly rejected the Irishman's suggestion.
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Hart rejects Keane's medal demand
Speaking to Sky Vegas, Hart made it clear he has no intention of discarding his accolades. The former England international pointed out that Keane is speaking from an outside perspective, untouched by the reality of the situation.
"Yeah, good for him. Well, you can show that one if you want, because he speaks like how people might want to feel," Hart remarked in response to Keane's comments. "He’s not in that situation, he’s never been in that situation, so it’s very easy to say those sorts of things, but I’m in that situation and I certainly don’t feel like that."
Pride remains despite looming appeal
Hart has chosen to remain largely tight-lipped on the broader implications of the verdict until City's appeal process formally concludes. The former goalkeeper even declined an appearance on American television to avoid being drawn into sensationalised debates about potentially being stripped of his titles.
Detailing his television refusal on The Overlap Daily, Hart explained: "I got asked that, and I ended up not going on TV in America because they said they didn’t want it to turn into anything that it didn’t need to turn into. They asked if... your name comes up and it says two league titles. What am I going to do about that? What can I possibly do?"
Regardless of the final legal outcome, Hart insists his memories remain untarnished. "I certainly don’t walk in the room and bang medals on the table. I couldn’t care less," he stated. “I’m so proud when I lifted those trophies and worked just as hard as everyone else does in the Premier League and any league, Sunday league, worked just as hard. And there was nothing better than having it put around my neck."
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Awaiting the final legal outcome
The fallout from the Premier League's investigation is far from over, with Manchester City's appeal process set to dictate the final consequences of the guilty verdict. While the club prepares for its next legal steps, former players will continue to face questions regarding their legacy in Manchester.
For Hart, the impending rulings hold no power over his personal reflections. "Whatever plays out over the next couple of months, it’s not going to affect how I feel about my football and my career, because I don’t really look at it like that," he concluded. "I’m so happy and proud to have done what I’ve done, but I don’t do it anymore. Trophies, I don’t think they define me."
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