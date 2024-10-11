The job - and gamble - of a lifetime! USMNT spell will make or break Mauricio Pochettino's managerial career - and even define his legacy

The Argentine is set for his first matches in charge of the U.S. against Panama and Mexico as the road towards the 2026 World Cup begins

There is a unique scrutiny that comes with being the head coach of the United States men's national team. You're expected to provide the world, even if the tools at your disposal are barely enough to conquer the continent.

It's a hot-seat that has chomped up pretty much everyone who's ever sat in it; now is the turn of Mauricio Pochettino. He may not be the Pep Guardiola or Jurgen Klopp that so many American fans ambitiously craved, but appointing the Argentine is a huge coup and a significant statement of intent.

But what does this say about Pochettino and his goals? What now for his career? Is this but a pit stop or something far greater?