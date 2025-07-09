This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Fluminense FC v Chelsea FC: Semi Final - FIFA Club World Cup 2025Getty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

'I think it was a dream' - Joao Pedro delights in Chelsea debut as Brazilian apologises to former club Fluminense after Club World Cup victory

J. PedroChelseaFIFA Club World CupFluminense vs ChelseaFluminense

Joao Pedro made a "dream" debut for Chelsea as he scored a brace in the club's 2-0 win over Fluminense in the Club World Cup semi-finals on Tuesday. Pedro issued an apology to his boyhood club but expressed his delight after firing Chelsea into the final in his first game since joining the Blues from Brighton.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Pedro delighted to score brace on debut
  • Apologised to Fluminense
  • Chelsea reached final with 2-0 win
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches