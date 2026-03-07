Getty/GOAL
Joao Pedro as good as Harry Kane?! Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior puts in-form striker in same 'category' as England hitman, Erling Haaland & Kylian Mbappe
Brazilian's hat-trick sparks elite comparisons
The Blues' search for a clinical edge appears to be over following the 24-year-old’s masterclass at Villa Park. His hat-trick in the 4-1 victory took his season tally to 17 goals across all competitions, with 14 of those coming in the Premier League.
Crucially, the forward's league strikes have all come from open play. This statistical purity has forced him into the conversation alongside Europe’s most feared marksmen, providing Chelsea with the specialist number nine presence they have lacked for nearly a decade.
Rosenior hails world-class attributes
When asked if his striker was on par with modern-day greats Erling Haaland, Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe, Rosenior said in a press conference: "Joao is in that category now. In the two months I've been here, he has consistently shown he is a world‑class striker.
"I talk about my players; it's disrespectful to Erling [Haaland] to compare them. I don't know Erling very well, but from the outside he looks a magnificent, world‑class striker. I wouldn't swap Joao for anyone at this moment - he is showing all the qualities and attributes I want to see.
"The great thing for Joao is his age - he can still improve, and I've already noticed several areas where he can get better. But the level he's operating at now is world class, and it's my job, the club's job and his job to keep him there."
Chasing the goal-scoring giants
The data supports the manager's bold stance. With a shot-conversion rate of 24.6%, the Brazilian is currently more efficient than both Haaland (22.5%) and Mbappe (20.7%). Only Haaland and Kane have netted more non-penalty goals across Europe’s major leagues this term.
While the Chelsea man still trails Kane’s long-term consistency - the England captain has 92 goals since the start of last season compared to the Brazilian's 33 - his creative output is catching up. With a total of nine assists this season, he has also developed into a versatile threat, capable of not only scoring goals but also creating chances for his team-mates.
Focus shifts to cup glory
Chelsea now turn their attention to the fifth round of the FA Cup, where they face Wrexham on Saturday. They will be buoyed by their comfortable victory away to Villa, where Pedro stole the show with his treble. After that, they will prepare for a tough match against Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie on Wednesday night.
