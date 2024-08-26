Joao-Cancelo(C) Getty Images
Richard Mills

Joao Cancelo's nightmare is finally ending! Man City to pocket €25m transfer fee as full-back undergoes medical before signing Al-Hilal contract worth a whopping €15m per season

Joao Cancelo is finally set to leave Manchester City after reportedly agreeing a €25 million move to Al-Hilal on a lucrative deal.

  • Cancelo hasn't played for Man City in nearly two years
  • Defender set for permanent move to Al-Hilal
  • Portugal star to receive €15m a year in wages
