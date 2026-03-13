'Barcelona fans want to talk about the present, not Lionel Messi' - Joan Laporta accuses presidential rival Victor Font of 'exploiting' club legend's name in heated debate

Font has publicly urged Messi to clarify the circumstances surrounding the failed 2023 homecoming so that members "do not vote misled." The challenger's project involving Messi includes an honorary presidency and a Michael Jordan-style commercial partnership to save the club's finances. "Saying that Messi is the past is undermining the best player in history," Font stated. "Leo Messi is present and future. We will offer to make him our president of honour. Hansi Flick and the sporting staff will decide how his career would end." Font boldly promised a swift resolution: "Three days from now, when we win the elections, the reconciliation with Leo Messi will be a reality. We will start a new project alongside Messi's hand. We are losing so much money by not selling Messi's image like they do with Jordan."