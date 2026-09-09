Barcelona president Joan Laporta sends clear warning to Real Madrid and Jose Mourinho over referee drama

Laporta has actively chosen to de-escalate tensions following Madrid's recent frustrations over refereeing decisions. The Barca president addressed the media during a board lunch ahead of his club's Champions League opener against Feyenoord. Los Blancos suffered their first defeat of the season in a 1-0 loss to Real Betis, a match marred by controversy.

Kylian Mbappe missed a crucial penalty, prompting furious claims from the capital club that the spot-kick should have been retaken. Madrid argued that Real Betis defender Marc Bartra encroached into the penalty area before the ball was struck. However, the Technical Committee of Referees subsequently confirmed that the match officials made the correct decision and Bartra's position was entirely legal.