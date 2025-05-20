Joan Laporta opens door for blockbuster Erling Haaland transfer as Barcelona president makes 'nothing is impossible' claim about Man City striker
Joan Laporta has opened the door to Barcelona signing Erling Haaland, suggesting a future deal for the Manchester City striker is not "impossible".
- Laporta opened the door to Haaland signing
- Haaland signed a new 10-year City contract in January
- Barca celebrating domestic double