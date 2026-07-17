'Lionel Messi is the past, Lamine Yamal is the future' - Joan Laporta excited to see Barcelona heroes go head-to-head in World Cup final showdown between Argentina and Spain

Laporta sees the final as further proof of Barcelona's continued success in producing world-class talent through La Masia. With so many current players representing Spain and Messi leading Argentina, he believes the club's footballing philosophy remains influential at the highest level.

He also praised Barcelona's current crop, saying: "We are very proud of the eight players we have. It's very important for them, and as president, I am very satisfied and grateful to have such talented players.

"At the national team level, it's the best match you can play, with different styles, and the referee will have to make his mark. Argentina is more aggressive, and the Spanish team plays more cohesively, with a style of play more like Barca's. Barca is the best there is, and everyone recognizes that."