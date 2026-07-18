World Cup winner Joan Capdevila makes desperate plea to Donald Trump after being denied US visa for final

Confronted by the diplomatic hurdle, the former Villarreal defender vented his frustration on social media, requesting direct intervention from the White House and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Writing on X, Capdevila pleaded: "I NEED HELP @realDonaldTrump! They just told me that I can't travel to the final with my kids because my ESTA has been denied.

"Can anyone help me with this? You have no idea how excited I was to be there with all my 2010 team-mates and this team to cheer them on.

"I can't believe they're not letting me into the USA... and that I'll miss a moment like this with my kids who love soccer so much. If anyone knows how to fix this, I'll be grateful to you for life."