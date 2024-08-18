JJ Watt recruits brother TJ! More NFL promotion for Burnley as Pittsburgh Steelers star sports personalised Clarets jersey ahead of preseason clash
JJ Watt has recruited brother TJ to the Burnley cause, with the Clarets getting more promotion in NFL circles at a Pittsburgh Steelers preseason game.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- American football icon an investor at Turf Moor
- Purchased that stake alongside wife Kealia
- Hoping to celebrate another promotion in 2025