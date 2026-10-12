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Real Madrid closing in on Man Utd wonderkid JJ Gabriel as Spanish giants lead race for 16-year-old sensation
Shock exit request
United are facing a massive battle to hold onto highly-rated youngster Gabriel. The talented teenager has stunned club officials by submitting a formal request to terminate his current registration.
United had grand plans for the forward earlier this season. They were preparing to hand the then-15-year-old his professional debut against Brighton in the EFL Cup, which would have made him the youngest player in their history.
However, the situation has rapidly deteriorated. Gabriel and his representatives grew frustrated after he was left out of the squads for a Premier League clash with Ipswich and a Champions League tie against Sabah.
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Madrid lead the race
Madrid are now stepping up their efforts to capitalise on the fractured relationship. The Spanish giants are increasingly confident that they can lure the prodigious talent to the Santiago Bernabeu.
Jose Felix Diaz indicate that a final decision regarding his future is fast approaching. Los Blancos believe they are currently leading the race, as a move to Liga has always been viewed as the player's primary objective.
The 16-year-old is also close to securing a Cypriot passport. This crucial step would allow him to bypass certain post-Brexit regulations and easily transfer to a European club, provided his parents can satisfy FIFA's non-footballing relocation rules.
European giants circle
While Madrid are the clear frontrunners, they are not the only powerhouse monitoring the situation. Fellow European heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Barcelona have all held discussions with Gabriel's camp.
United previously managed to convince the youngster to reject an approach from rivals Manchester City two summers ago. Despite their best efforts to persuade him that his future belongs at Old Trafford, they now have significantly less control following his 16th birthday.
The Red Devils recognise his immeasurable talent and are desperate to keep him. Yet, there is a growing acceptance that his departure is becoming inevitable as he seeks immediate first-team assurances.
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What's next for Gabriel?
United will be absolutely gutted to lose a generational talent from their academy ranks. Their only solace will be ensuring he does not strengthen a direct Premier League rival in the short term.
For Madrid, securing Gabriel would add another incredible piece to their staggering array of young talent. The ultimate question remains whether Gabriel will receive the immediate senior opportunities in the Spanish capital that he craved in Manchester. A final verdict on his next destination is expected imminently.
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