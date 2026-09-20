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JJ Gabriel made his choice! Manchester United wonderkid picks Chelsea as Red Devils identify Lens star as potential replacement
Chelsea lead the race for Gabriel
According to The Standard, Gabriel has informed his representatives that Chelsea is his preferred destination should he remain in the Premier League. The Blues have emerged as the frontrunners in England following a series of high-level discussions outlining a clear pathway towards senior football.
United remain desperate to retain the highly-rated forward, but are finding it increasingly difficult to convince him that his future lies in Manchester, with Chelsea now emerging as the most attractive English option during recent negotiations.
The situation reached a boiling point last week when Gabriel formally requested that Manchester United cancel his academy registration. This shock development has left the club in a precarious position, as they have so far refused to grant the request while attempting to repair the fractured relationship.
- AFP
Barcelona and Real Madrid join the hunt
Despite his preference for Chelsea within the domestic market, a move to La Liga remains a strong possibility for the young attacker. Both Real Madrid and Barcelona are monitoring the situation with intent, knowing that they can offer a unique route through their prestigious reserve systems.
The Catalan giants have long been admirers of the player, even hosting him for a tour of their facilities where he was introduced to Lamine Yamal. Interest from the Spanish capital is also concrete, with Real Madrid considering a move for the wonderkid after his incredible record of 23 goals.
The logistical hurdles of an international transfer are mitigated by the fact that Gabriel holds an Irish passport. This dual nationality is a crucial factor in the race for his signature, as it potentially allows him to bypass certain post-Brexit transfer restrictions that typically prevent British players from moving to EU clubs until they reach the age of 18. Under FIFA regulations, he could be eligible to move to a European heavyweight as soon as he celebrates his 16th birthday on October 6.
Man Utd identify Lens sensation as successor
As the prospect of Gabriel’s departure becomes more likely, Manchester United’s recruitment team has not been idle. The club has reportedly identified Mezian Mesloub, a 16-year-old talent currently playing for Lens in Ligue 1, as the ideal candidate to fill the void. United's scouting department has produced extensive reports on the Frenchman, who has already demonstrated his immense potential on the senior stage. Mesloub made history by scoring just 11 seconds into his professional debut against Nantes.
Securing Mesloub will not be a straightforward task for the Red Devils, as they face stiff competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea, as well as French champions Paris Saint-Germain. However, United may have to wait to bring him to Old Trafford due to Brexit regulations, which generally stipulate that overseas players cannot join English clubs until they turn 18.
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Carrick calls for calm amidst the storm
Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has attempted to lower the temperature surrounding the Gabriel saga, urging the public and the media to remember that a young person's welfare is at the heart of the matter.
"He's a young boy, JJ, and I think it's important we don't play anything out here," Carrick said during a recent press conference. "With the exposure and scrutiny and everything, you got to be careful and be sensible and think of him as much as anything. The situation will work itself out, whatever way it's going to work itself out. Making sure he's OK is the important thing."
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