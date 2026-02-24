Jesse Marsch pulls apart Sam Allardyce's claim that ex-Leeds boss helped undo Marcelo Bielsa's work at Elland Road

Allardyce did not hold back in his assessment of the physical decline at Elland Road, noting a stark contrast between the Leeds side he faced as an opponent and the one he eventually coached. "Bielsa had the top physical stats in the Premier League, Leeds were No. 1," Allardyce told the podcast. "So when I went to Leeds I thought: 'At least they are fit.' [But Leeds were] bottom three [in fitness stats].

"The two managers after Bielsa allowed the physical stats to drop into the Premier League's bottom three. I thought: 'If we are in the top six at least we are fit enough to stay in the game, organise ourselves'."

The man often referred to as "Big Sam" reflected on his previous encounters with the Whites to highlight just how far he believes the standards had fallen. During his time at West Bromwich Albion, he saw first-hand the relentless nature of the team Bielsa had built, a trait he felt was missing during his own short-lived tenure. "I remember when I was manager of West Brom, [Bielsa's Leeds] were still going in the last 20 minutes as fast as they were in the first 20 minutes," Allardyce added, lamenting the lack of stamina he encountered in the dressing room.