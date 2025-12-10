FC Seoul v Buriram United - AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26 East Region Group StageGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

VIDEO: Jesse Lingard's perfect send-off! Ex-Man Utd star scores in last-ever game for FC Seoul before bidding emotional farewell after 'fantastic' two years

Former Manchester United star Jesse Lingard signed off as an FC Seoul player in style as he scored in his last-ever game for the South Korean club before bidding an emotional farewell after two 'fantastic' years. Lingard had confirmed that the AFC Champions League meeting with Melbourne City would mark his final appearance for the side he joined in February 2024.

  • Lingard ends FC Seoul stint with a goal

    Lingard has finally bid farewell to the club after two successful years. In his final game for Seoul in their AFC Champions League league stage clash against Melbourne City, the former United attacker scored from Choi Jun's cross in the 31st minute. Takeshi Kanamori, though, equalised for the visitors in the 74th minute as the Australian side snatched a point.

    After the match, Lingard took to social media say his final goodbye to FC Seoul and their supporters, as he wrote: "Farewell @fcseoul it’s been an honour to represent this club. You will always have a place in my heart."

  • Watch the clip

  • Lingard announced his departure last week

    Last week, Lingard confirmed his exit through a heartfelt message on social media as he wrote: "After positive discussions with FC Seoul, we have mutually agreed that I will be leaving the club at the end of the 2025 season, with my final game on December 10th. This wasn’t an easy decision. My time in South Korea has been unbelievable — the football, the atmosphere, and the passion around this club have been top-class. The love, support and the appreciation you have shown towards me for these last 2 years has been truly amazing. Playing football here has been an unforgettable experience and one I will always value. I want to thank FC Seoul, my teammates, the staff, and everyone associated at the club for trusting me and welcoming me from day one. I’ll always be grateful for the opportunity to play for such a massive club."

    The former England international's departure concludes a tenure that brought no trophies but did lift FC Seoul back into competitive relevance. During his debut season, he played a pivotal role in steering the club to a fourth-place finish in the K League, their best finish since 2019, while the most recent campaign ended with the team in sixth. Across 66 matches, Lingard recorded 18 goals and 10 assists.

  • What comes next for Lingard?

    For now, Lingard wants to spend Christmas with his family and enjoy the holiday period before taking the next step in his career. After his farewell game, the 32-year-old told reporters: "It's been a fantastic two years. I want to say 'thank you' to everyone once again. I need a break after a long season. I will spend Christmas with my family. The next chapter, who knows, really."

