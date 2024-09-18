'I didn't know the rules' - Jesse Lingard admits to 'dangerous' actions amid police probe as ex-Man Utd star faces punishment over ill-judged social media post
Former Manchester United star Jesse Lingard says he "didn't know the rules" after riding an electric scooter in Seoul without a license.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Lingard issues apology over 'dangerous' incident
- Ex-England international playing in South Korea
- Midfielder banned from driving in 2023