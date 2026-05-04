Getty Images Sport
Jesse Derry hospitalised as Chelsea provide update following sickening head injury in Premier League defeat to Nottingham Forest
Chelsea confirm hospitalisation after injury scare
The Blues have confirmed that Derry was taken to a local hospital as a precaution following a serious incident in the first half of the 3-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest. The club moved quickly to reassure supporters regarding the youngster's immediate condition following the full-time whistle.
In a statement released via the club's official channels, Chelsea said: "Chelsea FC can confirm Jesse Derry has been taken to hospital as a precaution following his first-half substitution during today’s Premier League game against Nottingham Forest. Jesse is conscious, talking and undergoing precautionary checks. We wish him a speedy recovery and thank the medical staff for their swift response."
- AFP
Stamford Bridge rocked by 'sickening' collision
The incident occurred at the end of the first-half when Derry, who had been handed a surprise start by caretaker boss Calum McFarlane, collided with Forest defender Zach Abbott. The youngster was left needing oxygen after the clash of heads, which took place as both players challenged for a high ball in the penalty area.
While Abbott was eventually able to continue, Derry remained stationery on the pitch for over 10 minutes. The medical staff's intervention was immediate, and the concern from players on both sides was evident as the 18-year-old received treatment before being carried off on a stretcher to a standing ovation from the home crowd.
Interim coach Calum McFarlane told BBC Match of the Day after the game: "All signs positive at the moment so we're hopeful he's in a good condition and from what we've heard it's positive.
"Gutted for Jesse, I thought he did well in the game. He gave us a threat - a massive moment for him that has ended sadly."
Miserable afternoon for the Blues
The injury to one of their brightest prospects capped a forgettable day for the caretaker manager. On the pitch, Chelsea slumped to a 3-1 defeat, a result that threatens their hopes of securing a European spot through the Premier League table.
McFarlane slammed his side's "unacceptable" start at Stamford Bridge after conceding twice in the opening 15 minutes, demanding a significant response ahead of their upcoming clash with Liverpool.
- Getty Images Sport
Chelsea out of top-five race
Chelsea's ambitions for a top-five finish have officially reached an end with three matches remaining, as they sit 10 points behind fifth-placed Aston Villa. Currently four points behind Bournemouth in sixth, the Blues face a daunting trip to Anfield this Saturday to take on Liverpool. This pivotal fixture precedes their final two matches of the campaign against Tottenham and Sunderland, which will determine their final standing in the table. The Blues can still qualify for the Champions League, but must finish sixth and hope Aston Villa win the Europa League and finish in the top five.