'This club means so much to me' - Jeremy Doku signs new five-year contract with Manchester City

The 24-year-old Belgian international has become a focal point of the City attack since his arrival from Stade Rennais in 2023.Doku has quickly established himself as one of the Premier League's most devastating wide players, combining searing pace with technical brilliance to become a mainstay in a squad that has dominated the English domestic landscape. He is the latest in a series of high-profile stars to commit their futures to the Etihad project this summer, following in the footsteps of Phil Foden, Josko Gvardiol, and Abdukodir Khusanov.

Reflecting on his decision to extend his stay in Manchester, Doku expressed profound gratitude for his journey at the Etihad so far. "I have loved my time at City so far, so to have the opportunity to stay for longer is a fantastic feeling," Doku said. "This club means so much to me – I have developed as both a player and a person. I feel settled here, and I know I am improving every day because of the work the staff here do. It’s hard to explain just how much this club does to help players."