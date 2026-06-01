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‘Jealousy everywhere’ - Arsenal title winners Declan Rice & Noni Madueke bite back after ‘tweeting and posting’ from rivals such as Tottenham defender Djed Spence
Madueke silences the noise after Budapest heartbreak
The 24-year-old has taken to social media to fire back at his detractors following a weekend of extreme highs and lows for Mikel Arteta's side. While Arsenal paraded the Premier League trophy through the streets of north London to celebrate ending a 22-year wait for domestic glory, the shadow of their Champions League final defeat hung in the air. The Gunners were beaten on penalties by Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest, where Eberechi Eze and Gabriel Magalhaes missed crucial spot-kicks.
Madueke, who came on as a second-half substitute but did not step up during the shootout, used an Instagram post to set the record straight. Posting a picture of himself and Rice with the Premier League trophy, he wrote: "Champions! Whilst others are tweeting and posting. Thank you God. The glory is yours!" The winger's defiant message served as a direct response to those questioning his role in the European final and the club's overall success.
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Rice mocks 'jealous' rivals during title parade
Rice was quick to join his teammate in the comments section, adding fuel to the fire as the squad celebrated their historic league triumph. The former West Ham captain, who successfully converted his penalty in the Champions League final, wrote: "Jealously everywhere," accompanied by four laughing emojis. It was a clear signal that the squad remains unbothered by outside noise from rival fans and players alike.
The England midfielder also used the public stage of the trophy parade to issue a stern warning to the rest of the Premier League. "They laughed. They are not laughing anymore," Rice told the gathered crowds. "I love this team, I love this manager. To see the joy we can give people is crazy. But next year we are coming back for more. Lock in or get locked out."
Spence reignites north London feud
The social media friction stems largely from a long-running spat with Spence. The Tottenham defender had spent the season poking fun at the Gunners, even sharing mocked-up images of Arsenal stars behind bars during the pre-season. Following Arsenal's victory in the borth London derby back in February, the club's official X account trolled Spence by posting a clip of him losing the ball with the caption "Locked up."
Spence seized his moment for revenge immediately after PSG's victory on Saturday night. He quoted Arsenal's original post, adding only a pair of wide-open eyes and an open padlock emoji. This subtle dig at Arsenal's failure to secure the double proving that the rivalry between the two halves of north London is as volatile as ever.
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Arteta and Rice look to the future
Arsenal boss Arteta remained focused on the fans during the festivities, keeping his address brief but emotional. "On behalf of the team, this is just amazing to witness. You have created this," the Spaniard said. "This is your moment to make sure that we all enjoy it together. Have a beautiful day. Let's go, Arsenal!" The manager is already planning for the next campaign, which begins with a Community Shield clash against FA Cup winner Manchester City on August 16.
Rice echoed his manager's sentiments, insisting that the pain of the Champions League final would only make the group more resilient. "We are going to use this moment (losing to PSG) to add fuel to the upcoming seasons," Rice added. "Speaking to the players, obviously the manager, there is no reason why we are stopping here. Next season we are going to go even stronger and we are going to be ready again so it is exciting times for this club."