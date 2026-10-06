AFP
Javier Zanetti pays tribute to resilient Lionel Messi and backs Lautaro Martinez to lead Argentina after farewell
Zanetti salutes generational icon Messi
Argentina legend Zanetti has paid a heartfelt tribute to Messi, placing the maestro on the same pedestal as global icon Maradona. The Inter vice-president shared the pitch alongside La Pulga on 37 occasions, including during their Copa America campaigns in 2007 and 2011. Zanetti admitted the forward's extraordinary talent was immediately obvious from their very first training session in the early days of his international career.
- Latinpress
Inter vice-president reflects on legacy
Speaking in an interview with Italian daily La Gazzetta dello Sport, the former Nerazzurri skipper looked back on his earliest encounters with the gifted teenager in the Albiceleste camp.
Expressing his sheer admiration for his former team-mate's natural genius, Zanetti said: "I remember that he didn't speak much, he was still very young, but he was always phenomenal. Right now, as we celebrate the 25th anniversary of my 'Pupi' foundation, an episode in his native Rosario comes to mind. Maxi Rodriguez and I organised a charity match at Newell's Old Boys' stadium: there were 40,000 people, all there for Leo. He was always available and supportive of events like this, and that says a lot about him too."
Recalling the moment he realised the forward possessed limitless potential, he added: "It didn't take much to realise it; from the very first training session you could see his difference: it was clear that he would make our national team great. After Diego [Maradona], another genius was born, and once again in our country: incredible!"
Resilient maestro united an entire nation
A decades-long bond prompted Zanetti to deliberately avoid contacting his former international colleague, ensuring he had the space to prepare for his emotional farewell in Buenos Aires as Argentina host Benin.
Explaining their personal dynamic, the 53-year-old noted: "I've always had a great relationship with him, based on mutual respect, crossing paths on the right occasions. We haven't spoken ahead of this special event, partly because I wanted to give him his peace. I hope he can experience every emotion he deserves and receive the love of an entire nation."
Assessing the enduring legacy left behind by the iconic number 10, he continued: "He has given us so much. He is an example of resilience for everyone, considering how hard he had to fight. He fell and got back up until he carried us to glory. He managed to unite an entire nation."
Asked what he would say if given a minute with the talisman before kick-off, Zanetti revealed: "I would simply say thank you. Thank you for all the emotions he allowed us to experience, for his commitment, for how he represented us across the world, for always giving his absolute all, and for taking our flag as high as possible."
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New leadership emerges after swansong
The conclusion of the captain's international era ushers in a pivotal leadership transition under Lionel Scaloni ahead of the next major tournament cycle. When asked whether Inter striker Lautaro was ready to shoulder such immense responsibility in the wake of the megastar's departure, Zanetti was emphatic: "Lautaro is already a leader for this national team, a major point of reference for many of his teammates, not just at Inter. He will continue to make history in the Argentina shirt; he deserves it."
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