Javier Mascherano 'taken for granted because he coaches Lionel Messi' at Inter Miami, claims ex-USMNT star

Kljestan, now a prominent league analyst, argues that the presence of Messi, alongside other high-profile additions such as Rodrigo De Paul and German Berterame, has skewed the public's perception of the coaching staff. For the former United States international, the narrative that success is guaranteed with such talent is a disservice to the man in the dugout.

Kljestan insists that Mascherano’s contribution is as vital as any individual piece of magic from Miami's captain.

"I don't think we're giving him enough credit, because he's shown that he can also sort things out tactically on the fly, which is what the best coaches in the world do," Kljestan stated while discussing the manager's growing influence, per Marca. "Last week they were 2-0 down away to Orlando, with the crowd against them. He changed things at half-time, took off a defender, put on another attacker and had an absolutely dominant performance in the second half. He's doing a really good job."