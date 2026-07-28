Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez completes shock USA transfer over eight months after ex-Man Utd star played last game

The move dispels retirement speculation that arose after Hernandez completed his punditry stint with Fox during the 2026 World Cup. Welcoming the new chapter in his career, the 38-year-old took to social media to greet supporters, posting: "Hey Dallas, I'm here. Very excited to make history with you. See you soon guys."

In a separate statement, Hernandez insisted his commitment in Texas is far more than a ceremonial swansong. Outlining his vision, he expressed: "I believe Dallas deserves a club that reflects its passion for football, its diversity, and its future.

"I want to help create a winning culture, inspire young players across North Texas, and give our supporters a team they can believe in from the very beginning. I didn't come here simply to finish my career. I came here to help build the future of football in Dallas."







