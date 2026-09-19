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Mexican legend Javier Aguirre set for La Liga return as Valencia speed up talks to appoint Carlos Corberan successor
Aguirre emerges as the priority target
Following the departure of Corberan, sporting director Braulio Vazquez has led discreet negotiations with Aguirre's camp over the past few days. According to MARCA, both parties held a pivotal conversation on Friday to finalise an agreement, driven by a mutual desire to reach common ground. Circles surrounding rival managers approached by the sporting director have already conceded that the Mexican leads the race to take the helm of the Blanquinegros.
A wealth of Spanish experience
The club view the 67-year-old as the ideal profile to lift the squad, pointing to his vast experience, commanding character, and thorough understanding of Spanish football. Valencia would represent the seventh La Liga side of his career, having previously managed Osasuna, Atletico Madrid, Real Zaragoza, Espanyol, Leganes, and Mallorca. Aguirre is currently unattached after concluding his tenure with Mexico following the 2026 World Cup.
Contract details and performance targets
Financial terms are not expected to present a major stumbling block to reaching a swift agreement. Aguirre wants a contract running until the end of the current season, with an option to extend into the next campaign. That conditional extension depends entirely on meeting specific targets, most notably securing Valencia's top-flight status.
Planning for the international break
The board are in no rush to announce the appointment after primary target Ernesto Valverde turned down the role to extend his sabbatical. Interim coach Oscar Sanchez will take charge from the dugout for this weekend's trip to Real Sociedad. The club intend to use the upcoming three-week international break to allow the incoming manager time to stage a mini pre-season at Paterna.
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