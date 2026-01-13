Revealed: How much Jarrod Bowen & West Ham team-mates will lose in wages if they are relegated from Premier League to Championship

Star midfielder Lucas Paqueta is believed to earn a slightly lesser figure than the £150,000 weekly wage that Bowen picks up. However, Paqueta is reportedly looking to leave West Ham this month and return to Brazil with Flamengo. He is said to have asked to be left out of Sunday's FA Cup win at home to Queens Park Rangers.

While Flamengo are ready to pay £35 million ($47m) to sign Paqueta, West Ham would rather he stay until at least the end of the season in order to help them in their fight against relegation. Paqueta was linked with a move to Aston Villa last summer but the deal fell through, with the midfielder kissing the West Ham badge and mimicking hanging up a phone after scoring in a 3-0 win at Nottingham Forest days later.