January or World Cup window? Transfer prediction for Ireland’s 'cult hero' Troy Parrott as the Boys in Green dream of reaching first global gathering since 2002

Ireland have been placed in Path D of the European World Cup play-off section. They will face Czechia at the semi-final stage, with either Denmark or North Macedonia to come on home soil if they can progress beyond that point.

Quizzed on that draw, Carr said: “I think it’s a good one. I think it could have been a lot worse. I’m not saying it’s easy, but I think the manager will be pretty happy with it. It will still be difficult. Any game that you are getting into now, there is a World Cup spot on the line.

“We play away against Czechia, a tough game. People are already thinking we will play Denmark at home, but you need to get through. The difference now is they are going into it with other teams fearing them a bit. With the last two results, it has given the country a lift, the team a lift because it was on a low. They have proved that they can do it, they can match anyone. Going to Hungary was one of those nights, but you need that bit of luck. Unbelievable result, one of the best in a long time in Irish football. I was at the Portugal game at home as well. There is a good feeling. Confidence will be very high. The break to the next game in March is a little unfortunate, because it will feel like a long time ago since you played that game, but it’s there for them.

“If they get through, I think Denmark will beat North Macedonia. Denmark are a very good team. There are two tough games, so take it one at a time. Going away to Czechia, it’s only a small stadium - 19,000 and there will be a thousand Ireland fans. They need to get through it. The confidence will be very high and they are going into games with a lot more positivity now they have shown that they can do it. Portugal and Hungary were unbelievable results.”