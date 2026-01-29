Getty Images Sport
Jamie Vardy in the dugout? Wife Rebekah opens up on former Leicester star's stance on management during Q&A
Vardy makes Italian move
After 13 years at Leicester City, where he became a club legend after helping them win the Premier League and FA Cup, the veteran forward made the move to Cremonese last summer on a free transfer. The former England international, who scored 200 goals for the Foxes, reportedly had the chance to move to Celtic but instead he linked up with the Italian team. Before he made the switch, Vardy revealed that he spoke to ex-Leicester boss and then Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca about making the Serie A transfer.
He said: "I spent the whole summer talking with Maresca, he spoke wonderful words about the city and the club. He advised me to come play here."
- Getty Images Sport
Evergreen Vardy still going strong
So far, Vardy has scored five goals in Serie A in 18 appearances and is settling in nicely to his new surroundings. However, despite breaking records on the pitch, learning Italian is proving difficult.
He said in October: "I only know the basics, good morning, thank you, numbers, but I’ll be taking lessons as of next week, so hopefully that will start the bringing on the language a bit more. I have to learn, as my kids are learning, and I can’t have them learning it before me, otherwise they’ll be taking the mickey out of me!"
Vardy also spoke about the footballing differences between England and Italy.
He added: "It’s more tactical and possession based in Serie A, you get to the Premier League and it’s all high intensity, fast paced, normally end to end. Here you have more time on the ball, you need to make sure you’re in the right positions.
"At the end of the day, football is football, we just have to make sure we’re on it 100 per cent every week. It’s 11 against 11 every week, anyone can beat anyone, so as long as we’re fully on it, we know that we can pick up points no matter who we’re playing."Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Rebekah Vardy hosts Q&A
Last Saturday, Rebekah Vardy hosted a question and answer session on Instagram, with one person asking if Vardy would take up a player-manager role with Leicester. The Foxes are looking for a new boss after sacking Marti Cifuentes this month.
When responding to the question, she wrote: "I mean, that would be interesting!"
She also said that Vardy still follows Leicester's matches in the Championship.
"As painful as it is to watch... yes! Always," she added.
However, Rebekah ruled out Vardy going into management one day.
"Extremely unlikely," she said. "I don’t think he would have the patience! Living with me and 5 feral kids is hard enough."
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?
Vardy, who had his home in northern Italy burgled last November, could feature for Cremonese when they host Serie A leaders Inter Milan this weekend. His side currently sit 14th in the table, six points above the relegation zone. An unlikely win could see them rise to 11th in the division.
Advertisement