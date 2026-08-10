Jamie Vardy linked with STUNNING English football return as surprise club targets Leicester City legend

In a twist that few saw coming, Championship side West Ham United have emerged as a serious contender to secure the signature of Vardy. According to Sky Sports, the Hammers are keeping an eye on the 39-year-old’s situation as they look to bolster their attacking options following their recent relegation from Premier League. Manager Nuno Espirito Santo is reportedly eager to add a proven goalscorer to his ranks before the summer transfer window slams shut.

The interest from the London Stadium comes despite the club already possessing significant talent in the forward positions. The Hammers currently have Pablo and Taty Castellanos on their books, a duo that joined for a combined fee of approximately £45 million during the club's Premier League tenure. Furthermore, club captain Jarrod Bowen remains a vital central option after recently committing his long-term future to the club.



