James Milner 'getting flashbacks' to Jurgen Klopp under new Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler as veteran backs young manager to thrive in Premier League
James Milner is "getting flashbacks" of Jurgen Klopp under Fabian Hurzeler as the Brighton manager is striving to make a mark in the Premier League.
- Hurzeler is PL's youngest-ever permanent manager
- Is influenced by Klopp's style
- Milner has noticed tangible similarities with Klopp