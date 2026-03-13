James Milner exclusive: How to build a Premier League record breaker with a pinch of turmoil and a sprinkle of luck

Milner has been working with Warley FC - a side that registered just one win and 18 defeats last season, conceding 81 goals along the way - with his vast wealth of knowledge being put to good use. He has, for all of the highs that have been enjoyed down the years, faced plenty of challenges himself.

A loan spell at Swindon was taken in at the start of his second season as a professional, before suffering relegation out of the Premier League at Leeds. Those early experiences helped to shape the player and person he is today.

Asked about how he coped with the whirlwind start to his career, Milner said: “A lot happened. Obviously the managers were changing. The club [Leeds] was in a bit of turmoil financially. I went on loan to Swindon for a month, came back and obviously got relegated. And there were a lot of meetings going on when we went into administration and things. And as a young lad, you're in a bit of a different situation to the guys with families and things like that. Obviously as a young lad, you just want to play football. So you're in and around it and I think it toughened you up. It made you focus on the job in hand.

“I learned a lot of lessons very early. Changing managers is one of the hardest things. A manager comes in who doesn't rate you as much from the one who gave you the debut, and then you go on loan and you've got to fight for your position and come back and things like that. Then a team that's struggling, at a massive football club, the supporters and the club I'd supported all my life, that pressure of not wanting to get relegated and doing everything you can. I think you have to grow up pretty quick in that scenario. I'm pretty sure that helped strengthen me as a character. Then I went to Newcastle and the turmoil probably continued a bit for a few years yet. So, yeah, I had to grow up pretty quick.”