'Living at the training ground' - James Maddison gives Roberto De Zerbi full credit for Tottenham's Premier League survival

Maddison emphasised that De Zerbi's connection to the club felt genuine from the moment he arrived. Maddison believes that without this specific appointment, the club's fortunes could have been much worse as they flirted with the drop zone during a nightmare 2025-26 campaign.

"When you feel the authenticity of someone who's passionate for Tottenham, because I am, I love this club and I want this club to be successful so bad, and when you see the man who's steering the ship, when he's [that] genuine and not just saying it for the sake of it, you can tell he means that. That's why he says, I have blood inside me, not water. He always says that. It's because he's genuinely passionate about the club. Without that appointment, disaster could have maybe struck, but it didn't, and he takes a lot of credit for that because of the work he's done behind the scenes and on the training pitch," Maddison added.