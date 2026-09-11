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'Slowly finding my rhythm again' - Jamal Musiala opens up on neurological health scare after scoring on Bayern Munich return in Champions League rout
Back in the groove at the Allianz
Musiala was the star of the show as he marked his first start of the season with a vital goal, helping Bayern prolong their winning record in European openers to 23 matches. The 23-year-old had recently dealt with a neurological condition that caused him to collapse during pre-season fixtures, leading to a period of recovery and medication adjustment.
Reflecting on his return to the biggest stage, a relieved Musiala spoke about his recovery process and the feeling of being back on the pitch. Speaking to DAZN after the match, he expressed his satisfaction: "I am very happy that I scored and was back in the starting XI in the Champions League. I am slowly finding my rhythm again. The team really supported me. The coach and my teammates were a huge help."
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Support from the Bayern family
The health issues surrounding Musiala became public after he collapsed during pre-season friendlies against RB Leipzig and Heidenheim. Despite the shock of the diagnosis, the club and manager Vincent Kompany have been steadfast in their support.
Kompany was full of praise for the midfielder's resilience, telling DAZN: "Everyone was happy for him - 75,000 people in the stadium and the people in front of their TVs. We knew his moment would come. He scored a really important goal.
"It's great for Jamal. Hopefully, the focus now will only be on his performances. He knows how to deal with the other topic and will continue to get all support from us."
England captain Harry Kane also shared his joy at seeing his teammate back in action and among the goals. Kane, who provided the assist for the opener, told Prime Video: "Really happy for him. He had a tough time there, especially early on in the preseason, start of the season, so it's good to see a smile on his face.
"It's the pressure that's been lifted off him, and now he seems really good. He's training really well.
"You can see the hunger, you can see the sharpness in training and he took that into the game and even before he scored he looked really sharp in the final third and then obviously a great finish and he should be really proud of himself."
Milestones and goalscoring records
Musiala’s strike was more than just a personal milestone; it was also Bayern's 900th goal in the history of the European Cup and Champions League. This achievement places the Bavarian giants second on the all-time list, trailing only Real Madrid. For Musiala, it was his first competitive goal since netting for Germany in a 7-1 thrashing of Curacao back in the 2026 World Cup.
Bodo/Glimt, who had earned a reputation as giant-killers after defeating the likes of Manchester City and Inter last season, managed to hold Bayern to a goalless first half. However, Musiala's clinical finish immediately after the restart broke their resistance.
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Looking ahead to the future
With his health condition now being managed and his scoring touch restored, Musiala is focused on building momentum for the rest of the campaign. He was recently diagnosed with "absence seizures caused by a neurological dysfunction," but he has reassured fans on social media that the condition does not pose a risk to his health.
Outlining his immediate objectives for the coming weeks, Musiala remained grounded but ambitious about his return to peak fitness. He added: "I want to perform, have fun step by step again, and reach my level." As Bayern Munich continue their Champions League journey, having the influential midfielder back at full tilt will be essential.
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