BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Jadon Sancho Erik ten HagGetty
Gill Clark

Jadon Sancho told he's 'won' battle with Erik ten Hag after dealing Man Utd major Champions League blow in Borussia Dortmund colours as fans react to damning statistic that shows how far Red Devils have fallen

Jadon SanchoManchester UnitedChampions LeagueBorussia DortmundBorussia Dortmund vs Atletico MadridAtletico MadridPremier League

Some fans believe Jadon Sancho has "won" his battle with Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag after making it to the Champions League semi-finals.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Sancho fell out with Ten Hag at Old Trafford
  • Sent out on loan to Dortmund
  • Bundesliga side into last four of Champions League

Editors' Picks