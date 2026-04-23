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Jadon Sancho 'open' to third Borussia Dortmund spell as Niko Kovac green lights free transfer swoop for Man Utd outcast
A potential return to BVB
The never-ending relationship between Sancho and Borussia Dortmund looks set for a new chapter. According to Sky Sports, the 26-year-old has communicated his willingness to pull on the famous Black and Yellow jersey once again this summer. Sancho is currently seeing out the final months of his Manchester United contract while on loan at Aston Villa.
Dortmund’s hierarchy, including sporting director Ole Book and sporting CEO Lars Ricken, are now weighing up whether to bring the former favourite back to the Ruhr district. Crucially, head coach Niko Kovac has already given the green light for the move, seeing the potential in reintegrating a player who enjoyed the best years of his career in Germany.
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Concrete talks and global interest
While Sancho has received numerous enquiries from clubs across the globe, his heart appears set on a return to familiar surroundings. The Bundesliga giants now have all the relevant information needed to make a final decision on the transfer.
Sancho originally burst onto the scene in Dortmund between 2017 and 2021 before making a high-profile £73 million move to Manchester United. After struggling to find his feet in the Premier League, he returned to BVB on loan during the second half of the 2023-24 season, helping the club reach the Champions League final.
Struggles away from BVB
Despite his undeniable talent, Sancho’s recent statistics suggest he is a player in need of a confidence boost. During his current loan spell at Aston Villa, the winger has managed just one goal and three assists in 33 appearances. These figures stand in stark contrast to his first era at Dortmund, where he recorded a staggering 114 goal involvements in 137 matches. Sancho also struggled for consistency when on loan at Chelsea in the 2024-25 season.
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Ball in Dortmund's court
For Borussia Dortmund, the chance to sign a player of Sancho's pedigree on a free transfer represents a significant market opportunity. At 26, the winger is theoretically entering his prime years, and the club's board must decide if the low financial risk of a free transfer outweighs his recent lack of production in the Premier League.
If the deal goes through, it would mark Sancho’s third separate stint at the club, further cementing the unique bond between the player and the Dortmund faithful. With Kovac's approval secured, the final administrative hurdles lie with the club's leadership as they look to bolster their squad for the 2026-27 campaign.