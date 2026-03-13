Jadon Sancho's Man Utd lifeline? Michael Carrick laud's 'talent' of outcast winger & hints at unlikely return after Aston Villa loan

While Sancho’s future remains a talking point, Carrick also took the time to praise another Aston Villa star he knows well: Morgan Rogers. The PFA Young Player of the Year has undergone a stunning transformation since leaving Carrick’s Middlesbrough in January 2024. “You could always see what he was possibly going to be capable of and the potential in terms of his attributes, the way he carries the ball, he can play off his left foot, play off his right foot, create and score goals and really good athletically, so there were a lot of things there when we took him to start with,” he continued.

“But to see him go on and have such an impact would be probably more than I would have expected or probably more than Morgan himself would have expected. It is great to see though. I enjoy seeing him do so well. To come up against him is a different story. Nevertheless, he is a good person, great to work with so I am delighted he has done so well.”