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Ex-Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho favours move abroad amid Premier League interest
Sancho weighs European options
According to BBC Sport, Sancho is prioritising a move overseas despite receiving concrete approaches from several Premier League outfits. The 26-year-old winger finds himself available as a free agent and is weighing up his possibilities six weeks after his contract with United officially expired. Bundesliga heavyweights Dortmund, where the attacker previously registered 158 outings across two stints, are leading the chase for his signature.
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Winger eyes fresh start
The forward, who commanded a £73 million fee when arriving at Old Trafford in 2021, favours a fresh challenge outside English football while remaining open to evaluating all realistic opportunities.
Last term, he featured 39 times during a temporary stay with Aston Villa, helping Unai Emery's side secure Champions League qualification alongside lifting the Europa League trophy. His late cameo in the showpiece against Freiburg represented his third consecutive European final in as many years, having previously contested continental deciders with Dortmund and Chelsea.
Recent loan spells evaluated
Determining his next destination represents a pivotal career crossroad following back-to-back temporary spells across the English top flight. During the 2024-25 campaign, the England international racked up 41 appearances while on loan at Chelsea. However, the Stamford Bridge hierarchy opted against a permanent stay, triggering a £5 million buyout penalty to terminate their purchase obligation and send him back to Manchester.
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Sancho builds pre-season fitness
Sancho is currently maintaining his physical sharpness by training alongside non-league outfit Flixton while negotiations over his next move continue in the background. With the major European leagues either already under way or kicking off shortly, the winger faces a race against time to settle into a new squad before the summer window closes. His forthcoming decision will be critical in reviving his top-level career and forcing his way back into international contention.
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