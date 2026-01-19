Getty Images Sport
Jack Grealish to snub Everton transfer?! 'Entertaining' Man City star tipped to make 'perfect' MLS move despite impressive loan spell under David Moyes
Grealish re-energised at Everton
In August, Everton secured a season-long loan move for Grealish in a bid to re-ignite his stagnating career. Following that switch, he said he was thrilled to head to the Merseyside outfit after falling out of favour under Pep Guardiola at City.
He stated: "I'm over the moon to have signed for Everton - It's massive for me, honestly. This is a great club, with great fans. As soon as I spoke to the manager, I knew there was only one place that I wanted to go. On social media, I've been flooded with messages from Everton supporters, so there's that side of it as well and that's another reason why I chose Everton. I want to say thank you to the fans for all of the messages I've had already. Thank you for all of the love and support. I hope I can repay you now and I'm sure I will."
So far, he has played 22 times in all competitions, scoring two goals and adding six assists and it seems that Everton may try and sign him permanently. But there is no guarantee he will do that, giving rival suitors the chance to sign him.
Grealish backed to head to MLS one day
According to former West Brom striker Robert Earnshaw, the "entertaining" Grealish would slot in nicely at an MLS side in the future. The ex-Wales international feels the league needs more players to head that way in their mid to late 20s and that Grealish, 30, should move there sooner rather than later.
Earnshaw told Betvictor Casino: "I can definitely see Jack Grealish in MLS at some point. I think he'd be perfect. I think he'd be great. Interestingly enough, I just bumped into Jack Grealish as well, and what a great guy he is, but also a great football player. He's entertaining. He gives really great insight into what he's thinking and how he is. I think somebody like that would be amazing. Grealish in MLS, that would be incredible.
"You look at some of the names now, and I think this is maybe something that MLS has to really start to look at even more, getting those players even earlier. Because the capability to pay the Designated Player contracts is there, and you go for the players even earlier. Of course, MLS has been known for players kind of later on, when they hit their 30s, that's when they go. I think the good thing that MLS has done is they've started to bring young, great, really talented players now through, way younger.
"Lots of South American boys that are playing there, so there are lots of young foreign players from everywhere in South America and Concacaf and all of these places, but also lots of European players as well. But I think it would be great for MLS to really go for players in that kind of prime 25 to 26, 28 kind of age range. So I think there are a lot of players that would fit in."
Everton secure 'incredibly satisfying' win
Everton rose to 10th in the Premier League on Sunday after upsetting title hopefuls Aston Villa at Villa Park with a 1-0 victory. Thierno Barry scored the only goal of the game, in a match where Grealish played against his former club. While manager David Moyes didn't single out the winger for praise, he was delighted with the whole team's performance.
He told BBC Match of the Day: "Incredibly satisfying. It's more to do with what we've not got at the moment and that's no discrediting the boys who played today. We've been working out all week on how we can get a result against them. It took a bit of luck in moments. We could have been in front after 10 seconds. We didn't shut up shop, we created opportunities when we could. I thought Jimmy Garner was immense. It was a big game for Harrison. He stepped up today and he's doing well for such a young player. Merlin too. The Everton players will have seen more from him today. I've got centre halves who do their best to defend the goal and I've got a great goalkeeper. We try to be solid. I don't know any good teams that aren't good defensively. We can't score loads and loads of goals so we have to make sure we're solid."
What comes next for Grealish?
Grealish will hope to have a strong second half to the season as he bids to make it into Thomas Tuchel's England World Cup squad. Incidentally, the veteran's contract at City runs until 2027 and it is up in the air whether or not he sees out that contract or moves on in 2026.
