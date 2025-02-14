Jack Grealish seen at London hotspot with mystery blonde woman that is not girlfriend Sasha Attwood - but Man City star yells 'she's not with me' protest at curious onlookers
Jack Grealish yelled "she's not with me" at curious onlookers after being seen at a London hotspot with a woman that was not girlfriend Sasha Attwood.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- England international enjoyed night out
- Spotted leaving trendy London venue
- Fathered first child with partner Attwood