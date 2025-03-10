Jack Grealish challenged to 'make this place his own' after miserable spell for Man City as club legend admits England star could be sold after failing to 'find a style'
Former Manchester City captain Richard Dunne admits that Jack Grealish could be sold this summer after failing to "find a style" that suits him.
- Has gone over a year without Premier League goal
- Starting berths proving hard to come by
- Transfer questions asked ahead of summer window