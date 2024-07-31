Jack Grealish is back with a vengeance, but what's up with Ederson?! Winners and losers as Barcelona beat Man City on penalties after pre-season draw in positive debut for Hansi Flick

The winger produced his best display for months in a hugely entertaining friendly between the Cityzens and the Catalans in Orlando

Jack Grealish had pledged to make up for his struggles last season by hitting the ground running ahead of Manchester City's new campaign, and he was true to his word on Tuesday, producing a stunning display in a thrilling 2-2 draw with Barcelona.

The pre-season friendly was heavily delayed as thunder and lightning hit Orlando, but it was Grealish who later provided the electricity to help City twice come from behind against a young but daring Barca side who were playing their first game under Hansi Flick.

The German coach was missing most of his first-team regulars but watched Pau Victor give his side the lead midway through the first half after a flowing passing move. City's 19-year-old Nico O'Reilly equalised with the help of Grealish, but Barca came right back at Pep Guardiola's side, with Pablo Torre striking again before the break.

Torre was aided by some sloppy goalkeeping from Ederson, who is having a nightmare tour of the United States, which could yet prove to be his final act in a City shirt amid transfer links to Saudi Arabia. Grealish, though, took matters into his own hands to equalise in the second half, scoring for the first time since December.

The game had to be settled on penalties, where Barca won 4-1 after Kalvin Phillips and Jacob Wright squandered their spot-kicks, meaning City are still without a win three games into their jaunt around the States. These tours are less about results and more about picking up momentum, however, and if Grealish can continue to replicate the spark he offered here, it will have been time well spent.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from the Camping World Stadium...